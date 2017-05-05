Published on Friday, 05 May 2017

ILO supports migrant textile workers in Brazil

Written by Brett Mathews

SÃO PAULO – The International Labour Organisation (ILO), Brazilian Association of Textile Retail (ABVTEX), Brazilian Association of Textile Industry (Abit), Instituto C&A (the Brazilian office of C&A Foundation), Instituto Lojas Renner and Zara Brazil have announced a partnership to promote decent work in the textile and apparel sector of São Paulo. The initiative will take a three-pronged approach, with the aims of raising rights awareness and empowering populations vulnerable that work in sewing shops, raising risk awareness, management training for sewing shop owners (especially micro, small and medium enterprises), and building the capacities of institutions at federal, state and local levels to develop and implement policies to improve working conditions in sewing shops, especially focusing on migrant workers.