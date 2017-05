Published on Monday, 08 May 2017

Filippa K to undertake circular fashion pilot

Written by Brett Mathews

STOCKHOLM – Swedish apparel brand Filippa K has launched a new two year project with Mistra Future Fashion to research, develop and test new designs for circular fashion garments. Led by professor Rebecca Earley and Dr Kate Goldsworthy of University of the Arts London, the work will focus on speed of use and maximising fabric value retention in products.