Published on Monday, 08 May 2017

Oeko-Tex Eco Passport for Sun Chemical

Written by Brett Mathews

NEW JERSEY - The digital textile ink range of UK inks business Sun Chemical has achieved the Oeko-Tex Eco Passport certification for its Suntex Sonata DTE Ink Series. Achieving the stringent standard means the series can be used in sustainable textile production when used with certified textile substrates. The series is a six colour dye sublimation transfer inkjet ink range which is compatible with Epson dx 4-7 printheads.