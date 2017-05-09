Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2017

China proposes new textile chemical restrictions

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

China flag –© phillyo77 Deposit Photos

BEIJING - China's National Consumer Product Safety Standardisation Technical Commission has conducted a public consultation for a proposal to restrict chemicals in consumer goods, including textile and apparel products. If approved, the draft standard will propose limit values for 103 chemicals which are used in a wide range of consumer products, drawing on similar restriction guidelines to those set out in the EU's REACH Annex XVII. The welcome move offers further evidence that China is placing environmental regulation and sustainability issues at the heart of its latest five-year economic growth and development plan.