Adidas, IFC, Nike and AFIRM join Planet Textiles line-up

Written by John Mowbray

BANGALORE – The question of implementation of clean textile technology in the dyeing and finishing sectors will be a major focus of a special breakout session at the forthcoming Planet Textiles event, which takes place on 24th May in India.

Moderated by James Carnahan, Head of Sustainability at Swiss textile chemicals supplier Archroma, the session will how the textile industry can accelerate implementation within the textile value chain. “Have we been able to eradicate the intentional use of chemicals hazardous to the environment and human health? Has the industry adopted technologies that minimise resources utilisation in the production of textiles? And what are the hurdles preventing overall adoption and implementation?” Carnhan will ask.

See the full Planet Textiles 2017 agenda HERE. Places at the event are now limited.

Other topics under discussion include: additional investments required by stakeholders within the textile chemicals value chain, chemical inventory management, auditing to assure transparency and compliance, testing for quality control and educational programs.

Joining Carnahan in this interactive session will be Tracy Nilsson, Senior Director, Social & Environmental Affairs, for the Adidas Group, who will reveal what actions the sportswear giant has taken with its T2 and T3 supply chain partners on this issue and the lessons Adidas has learnt in the process including key aspects of its chemical management program, along with details of its commitments and key partnerships.

Elaine Gardiner from Pentland Brands – which includes brands such as Berghaus, Ellesse, Speedo and Kickers, among others, will represent the views of the highly-respected AFIRM Group. This collaborative organisation of leading apparel brands and retailers provides a forum to advance the global management of restricted substances in apparel and footwear, and helps to communicate information about RSL (restricted substance lists) to the supply chain.

Also slated to take part is Agata Kostecka, Senior Manager, Sustainability Sourcing Strategy at Gap Inc. which is extending its India Water Partnership program which is wants to expand to 10 laundries later this year). She will be joined on the panel by Mohan Seneviratne, program manager at the International Finance Corporation and the PaCT program in Bangladesh who will give real world examples of reducing resource consumption and wastewater pollution in Bangladesh textile mills.

India textile manufacturers will be represented by Alok Sharma, General manager at Ramkumar Textile Mills, which specialises in dyed and printed 100 per cent cotton fabrics and supplies leading retailers such as Marks & Spencer.

Meanwhile, we can also now confirm that John Rydzewski, Director of Global Water Programs, Sustainable Manufacturing and Sourcing, Nike will join the ZDHC breakout session.

You can find details of how to register for the event HERE.