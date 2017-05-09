PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2017

€1.35 to double garment worker wages

Written by Brett Mathews
BOSTON - New research claims it would cost just €1.35 to double the wages of people producing t-shirts that retail for €25 each. The research claims it is time for the global apparel industry to "re-balance its industry economics," in order to improve the lives of millions of textile industry workers by ensuring they receive a fair and equal wage. "There is a long journey ahead before reaching that target, but brands are well-positioned to start the journey today," claims report by The Global Fashion Agenda, in collaboration with The Boston Consulting Group.

