Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Asos, Bestseller and M&S sign circular pledge

Written by Brett Mathews

COPENHAGEN - Asos, Bestseller, Eileen Fisher and Marks & Spencer are among the latest signatories to sign a public pledge to define a circular strategy which sets sustainability targets for 2020. With the Copenhagen Fashion Summit starting this week, Global Fashion Agenda is urging brands and retailers to take leadership in accelerating the fashion industry´s transition to a more circular system by increasing the volume of textiles collected, recycled and reused.