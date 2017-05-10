Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2017

VF releases animal derived materials policy

Written by Brett Mathews

GREENSBORO - VF Corporation, the leading US-based apparel business, has released its first-ever Animal Derived Materials Policy and announced that its brands, which include Lee, The North Face and Timberland, will no longer use fur, angora or exotic leather in their products. The new policy, developed in partnership with Humane Society International, outlines which animal materials are prohibited and sets formal guidelines for the procurement and use of approved materials by the company's brands and global supply chain partners. The animal derived materials most often used by VF and its brands are leather, down and wool.