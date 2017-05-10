PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2017

VF releases animal derived materials policy

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

GREENSBORO - VF Corporation, the leading US-based apparel business, has released its first-ever Animal Derived Materials Policy and announced that its brands, which include Lee, The North Face and Timberland, will no longer use fur, angora or exotic leather in their products. The new policy, developed in partnership with Humane Society International, outlines which animal materials are prohibited and sets formal guidelines for the procurement and use of approved materials by the company's brands and global supply chain partners. The animal derived materials most often used by VF and its brands are leather, down and wool.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc May 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES