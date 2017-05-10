Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Planet Textiles 2017 expected to be seminal event

BANGALORE – With speakers from the Indian Government, leading retailers, brands, NGO’s and representatives of India’s vast textile sector, Planet Textiles is expected to a seminal event on sustainability in the region. As such, delegate places are now limited.

Jointly organised by MCL News & Media and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) at the JW Marriot in Bangalore on 24th May – the day after the SAC meeting, Planet Textiles is part of a week-long series of events on environmental and social issues in the textile sector and delegates are being asked to sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment since only a limited number of places available.

Given the truly independent nature of Planet Textiles and the fact it is sandwiched between the two-day SAC annual members meeting, the SAC Manufacturers Forum and the Ashoka Changemakers Summit – the events this year are being described as a seminal week for India’s textile industry on environmental issues in the sector.

Therefore it’s no surprise that the Indian Government’s Textile Commissioner, Dr Kavita Gupta will be present and will also be making an opening address to delegates. Known for her engagement and interest in environmental issues in relation to India’s vast textile industry, Dr Gupta will outline some of the key approaches and new challenges that the Indian Government will help the textile industry to address going forward as it continues a rapid growth trajectory.

Other key speakers at Planet Textiles 2017 will include Barruch Ben-Zekry, Director of sustainability raw materials at VF Corporation and Ian Rosenberger, CEO and founder of Thread International who will give a joint presentation on their collaboration in poverty stricken Haiti where Thread has shipped nearly 200,000 lbs of recycled plastic out of the country to eventually be processed into textiles, garments and footwear.

In addition, Manoj Gulati, Executive Director, India, of the international NGO water.org, which was co-founded by actor Matt Damon, will also feature, as will a special breakout session hosted by the ZDHC Foundation where it is expected to reveal results of pilot testing from studies at textile mills that have adopted its pioneering wastewater discharge guidelines.

Planet Textiles delegates will also gain a unique insight from polyester textile giant Reliance Industries – which also has 3,300 retail outlets across India – about how environmental issues are now starting to gain traction among Indian consumers. Meanwhile, Ellen MacArthur Foundation the UK-based global charity will give an update on the Foundation’s latest work on the circular economy in direct relation to the global textile industry.

There will be four special breakout sessions and a table top exhibition at Planet Textiles 2017. The full agenda is now available HERE.

