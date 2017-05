Published on Thursday, 11 May 2017

Ellen MacArthur launches circular fibres initiative

COPENHAGEN - The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has launched a new initiative that brings together key industry stakeholders such as H&M, Nike and Cradle to Cradle to build a circular economy for textiles starting with apparel. Ellen MacArthur will launch the new initiative alongside Wendy Schmidt of the Schmidt Family Foundation and Lewis Perkins of Cradle to Cradle Product Innovation Institute at today's Copenhagen Fashion Summit.