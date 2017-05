Published on Thursday, 11 May 2017

Israeli business develops ‘waterless’ thread dyeing

FRANKFURT - An Israeli start-up has explained to Ecotextile News how it has developed a 'waterless' and automated thread dyeing process which, after having worked on the proprietary technology for over two years, is expected to become available for embroiders, knitters and weavers in mid-2018.