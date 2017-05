Published on Friday, 12 May 2017

Unions key to safety in Bangladesh, claims HRW

DHAKA - Union leaders in Bangladesh's ready-made garment (RMG) sector continue to be vulnerable to violence and beatings, while factory bosses are threatening, intimidating and firing factory workers who attempt to form unions. This is the claim of Aruna Kashyap, senior counsel for the women's rights division of Human Rights Watch.