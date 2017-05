Published on Monday, 15 May 2017

Bangladesh establishes new factory safety body

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

DHAKA - Bangladesh has launched a new body to manage safety and remediation issues in its ready-made-garment sector. The Remediation Coordination Cell (RCC) is launched at a time when the Bangladesh Accord and Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety both have just a year left before being disbanded, at a time when many factories are yet to have carried out the required work to make them safe.