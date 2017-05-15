PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Monday, 15 May 2017

Sinterama and Polygiene partner on odour control

Written by Brett Mathews
The companies are targeting the workwear sector

MALMÖ – Polyester yarn business Sinterama has partnered with odour control tech company Polygiene to develop a 100 per cent recycled fibre which is imbued with odour control technology during production rather than having a standard topical application in the yarn and fabric finishing stages. Featured in Sinterama's 'Newlife' range, the process offers customers 100 per cent post-consumer recycled, anti-bacterial yarns. As the yarn is treated at fibre-level, it is claimed it will bring considerable benefits to the customer in terms of odour control.

