Published on Monday, 15 May 2017

Sinterama and Polygiene partner on odour control

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

The companies are targeting the workwear sector

MALMÖ – Polyester yarn business Sinterama has partnered with odour control tech company Polygiene to develop a 100 per cent recycled fibre which is imbued with odour control technology during production rather than having a standard topical application in the yarn and fabric finishing stages. Featured in Sinterama's 'Newlife' range, the process offers customers 100 per cent post-consumer recycled, anti-bacterial yarns. As the yarn is treated at fibre-level, it is claimed it will bring considerable benefits to the customer in terms of odour control.