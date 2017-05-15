Published on Monday, 15 May 2017

Archroma and Patagonia collaborate on colour

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

REINACH - Archroma, a global leader in colour and specialty textile chemicals, has announced a collaboration with Patagonia, the American outdoor clothing company. The products in Patagonia's Clean Color Collection are all coloured with dyes made from natural sources, including, along with other supply sources, EarthColors by Archroma, a range of dyes synthesised from agricultural waste. EarthColors is a line of plant-based dyes, sourced from up to 100 percent renewable resources. The colours change and fade over time, which is part of what makes these dyes unique.