Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2017

One week to Planet Textiles 2017

Written by John Mowbray

There are only seven days to go before Planet Textiles 2017 takes place next week in Bangalore, India and it’s the last chance for delegates to sign up for event as places are now strictly limited.

You can see the full agenda HERE, which includes 4 breakout sessions on water use, wastewater pollution, chemical management, a special session run by the ZDHC Foundation and a table top exhibition of solution providers.

You can register as a last-minute delegate HERE – although we anticipate that registration will have to close in the next few days.

Perhaps the strongest Planet Textiles event yet, the highly topical issues of water availability, water conservation in wet processing, wastewater discharge, the circular economy and the rise of environmental awareness in India will dominate this year’s event which is being held on 24th May at the JW Marriot Hotel in Bangalore, India.

The event takes place in partnership with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and is sandwiched between the two-day SAC annual members meeting and the SAC manufacturers forum. For anyone interested in practical solutions to the issue of sustainability in the global textile sector this is a unique, 'must attend' event.

Registered delegates including some of the biggest brand names in apparel retail and a healthy representation of the Indian textile industry, NGOs and textile suppliers.

A table top exhibition will feature 20 different solutions providers.

More information can be found at the Planet Textiles website.