Published on Thursday, 18 May 2017

Pulse report slammed by Greenpeace

Written by Brett Mathews

AMSTERDAM – The high profile Pulse of the Fashion Industry report which was presented at the Copenhagen Fashion summit last week has come under fire from Greenpeace for being in thrall to the growth-obsessed fast fashion industry.

As noted by Ecotextile News in our recent story on Pulse, the report claims fast fashion is not an immediate problem for the global apparel sector – a claim many in our industry will take great issue with given its resource-intensive, wasteful nature.