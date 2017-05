Published on Thursday, 18 May 2017

BCI: time to preach "beyond choir" on sustainability

Written by Brett Mathews

BERLIN - The Better Cotton Initiative has revealed season projections for BCI production during the 2016-17 period. At the ongoing BCI conference in Berlin, BCI chairman Alan McClay said 3,500,000mt of Better Cotton are forecast to be produced in 23 countries on 1,400,000 acres of land. If these figures are reached, this would see Better Cotton taking 14 per cent of the global cotton market, with ambitions to increase this drastically in the next few years.