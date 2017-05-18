PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Thursday, 18 May 2017

Industry leaders launch sustainable cotton coalition

Written by Tommy Lee
LONDON – A number of leading apparel brands and retailers, cotton standards, existing industry initiatives and other stakeholders across the supply chain have come together to form ‘Cotton 2040’ – a newly developed initiative designed to “accelerate action” and help evolve sustainable cotton into a mainstream commodity.

Led by sustainability non-profit Forum for the Future, alongside the C&A Foundation, the initiative includes support from M&S and Target, the Better Cotton Initiative and Cotton Made in Africa (CMiA), Textile Exchange, the Fairtrade Foundation, Cotton Connect, IDH, Cotton Australia, Value Added in Africa and Organic Cotton Accelerator, as well as the London College of Fashion.

