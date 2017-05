Published on Friday, 19 May 2017

Website offers alternatives to toxic chemicals

Written by Brett Mathews

GOTHENBURG - A new marketplace style website has been launched which offers safer alternatives to potentially toxic chemicals. The developers say the website is aimed at progressive companies looking to future-proof their chemicals management and, given the ongoing drive to find safe alternatives to a number of hazardous chemicals currently used in the global textile industry, could potentially be of interest to organisations such as the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC).