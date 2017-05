Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2017

ECAP confident of meeting 2019 goals

Brett Mathews

WAKEFIELD - The European Clothing Action Plan (ECAP) has outlined its goals and commitments in an exclusive interview with Ecotextile News. Keith James, manager of sustainable textiles at ECAP and WRAP says ECAP is confident of meeting its 2019 goals which include diverting 90,000 tonnes of clothing waste from landfill or incineration every year; stopping 1.6 million tonnes of CO2e arising through more sustainable practices; and saving 588 million m3 of water.