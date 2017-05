Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Better Work and Fair Wear to collaborate

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

HAGUE - Better Work has announced plans to collaborate with Fair Wear Foundation, an international multi-stakeholder initiative aimed at improving working conditions in the garment industry, to streamline factory-level operations and offer business partners new benefits. An agreement was signed at the Human Rights and Garment Conference in the Hague, the Netherlands while the collaboration will officially begin with an 18 month pilot from June.