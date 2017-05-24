Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Lenzing aims for sustainability benchmark with new fibres

Written by Brett Mathews

LENZING - This autumn, Austrian speciality fibre maker Lenzing will launch a new brand of viscose fibres which it claims will set a "new industry-wide benchmark in the sustainability of viscose fibres." As well as using sustainable wood sources (FSC or PEFC certified), the fibres will be produced using a production process which is claimed to have significantly lower emissions and water impact than conventional viscose. In addition, the fibres will offer full supply chain transparency through use of a special technology which enables their identification in the final product.