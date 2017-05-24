PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Lenzing aims for sustainability benchmark with new fibres

Written by Brett Mathews
Details

LENZING - This autumn, Austrian speciality fibre maker Lenzing will launch a new brand of viscose fibres which it claims will set a "new industry-wide benchmark in the sustainability of viscose fibres." As well as using sustainable wood sources (FSC or PEFC certified), the fibres will be produced using a production process which is claimed to have significantly lower emissions and water impact than conventional viscose. In addition, the fibres will offer full supply chain transparency through use of a special technology which enables their identification in the final product.

