Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Sympatex closes the loop with outdoor jacket

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN – German functional textiles business Sympatex Technologies has worked with a group of influencers, including Greenpeace, to develop a prototype functional jacket which combines wearable technology with recyclable functional materials to meet the ecological requirements of a 'closed loop' project. The prototype was designed during a two-day design hackathon held in Mittenwald, Germany and will now premiere at the upcoming Outdoor trade show in Friedrichshafen.