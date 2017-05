Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Planet Textiles 2017: practicalities and solutions

Written by Stacey Dove

BANGALORE – More than 300 delegates from across the textile supply chain gathered today in Bangalore, India, for the 2017 edition of sustainability summit Planet Textiles. Stacey Dove reports.

With water consumption a key theme of this year’s event, Ecotextile News editor and Planet Textiles moderator John Mowbray noted: “Often when we talk about water use we get obsessed with metrics … we tend to forget about the communities where the textiles are produced.”