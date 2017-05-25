Published on Thursday, 25 May 2017

Brands make 2025 sustainable cotton pledge

Written by Brett Mathews

LONDON – Levi Strauss, Kering, M&S and H&M are among 13 of the world's leading apparel brands which have signed a sustainable cotton pledge to use 100 per cent "sustainable cotton" by 2025. The pledge was the result of a meeting attended by HRH The Prince of Wales and organised by The Prince's International Sustainability Unit (ISU) in collaboration with Marks & Spencer and The Soil Association. The companies that have signed the sustainable cotton communiqué are: ASOS, Eileen Fisher, Greenfibres, H&M, IKEA, Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Lindex, M&S, Nike, Sainsbury's, F&F at Tesco and Woolworths Holdings. Together these companies use in excess of 300,000 tonnes of cotton annually.