Levi grants US$350,000 for fellowship programme

SAN FRANCISCO – Levi Strauss is granting more than US$350,000 to the inaugural class of its collaboratory fellows who are working to create a more sustainable apparel industry. The funding will go towards new approaches and innovations in the apparel supply chain. Projects include expanding a natural indigo dyeing facility, creating products that are less water-intensive and making wastewater treatment solutions more accessible to small artisan workshops.