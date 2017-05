Published on Friday, 26 May 2017

Chemnitz University to host sustainable textile event

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

CHEMNITZ – More than 30 international specialists from across the textile industry will gather in Chemnitz from September 18-20 for the premiere of the 'Sustainable Textile School'. Chemnitz University of Technology and Gherzi Textil Organisation will cooperate with many international, national and regional partners to host the event.