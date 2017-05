Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2017

Kingbird introduces Oeko-Tex Standard 100 yarns

Written by Brett Mathews

NINGBO - Kingbird, a leading yarns and threads manufacturer in China, has introduced the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 as part of its commitment to adhere to all global quality standards. Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex outlines all the fundamental quality testing procedures for raw materials, semi-finished to finished textile products. The testing criteria involves assessing quality of knitted fabrics, buttons, woven fabrics, dyed yarns, finished yarns, labels, sewing threads and so on.