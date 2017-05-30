PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2017

C&A Foundation launches impact fund

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

BANGALORE – Ashoka, a global network of social entrepreneurs, and the C&A Foundation have launched a new €250,000 fund as part of their joint Fabric of Change initiative supporting social innovation in the apparel industry. The fund, launched at the Fabric of Change 'Globalizer' Summit in Bangalore, India, will award financial support to participating social entrepreneurs — Ashoka Fellows — to facilitate transition from scaling up strategy planning to strategy implementation. A total of €250,000 has been allocated to the C&A Foundation Scaling Impact Fund.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc May 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek