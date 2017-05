Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2017

RadiciGroup formalises supplier codes

Written by Brett Mathews

MILAN - Italian synthetic fibres, chemicals and plastics company, RadiciGroup has formalised its commitment to a sustainable supply chain with the establishment of new supplier and customer codes of conduct. The codes cover issues such as business integrity, transparency, the refusal of forced use of labour, the correct treatment of employees and freedom of association, with an overriding focus on value creation, environmental performance and social responsibility throughout the supply chain.