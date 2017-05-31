PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2017

ZDHC soft launches chemical module

Written by Brett Mathews
AMSTERDAM - The ZDHC Foundation will this week soft launch the Chemical Module of the ZDHC Gateway to the ZDHC Contributor Community. The module is claimed to make information on sustainable chemistry broadly available and is an online search tool that will help chemical buyers to choose safer options available in the market. The product rating in the Chemical Module is based on third-party product accreditation standards which show to which level - ranging from 0-3 - a chemical product conforms with regards to the ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL). "A high level rating of conformance based on the ZDHC's MRSL Conformance Guidance indicates a high level confidence that the chemical formulation conforms to the ZDHC MRSL," said a note from the ZDHC.

