Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Vaude and Sympatex present “next generation” eco-shoe

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN - German outdoor brand Vaude and functional textiles business Sympatex will present the "next generation of the ecological functional shoe," at Vaude's stand at OutDoor in Friedrichshafen. The shoes, to be presented as part of Vaude's spring/summer collection 2018, come with the 100 per cent recycled and climate-neutral Sympatex membrane as well as with 100 per cent recycled Sympatex lining.