Archroma
Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2017

World’s first circular economy standard launched

Written by Brett Mathews
LONDON - The world's first standard for implementing circular economy principles has this week been launched. BS 8001 British Standard 'Framework for implementing circular economy principles in organisations' aims to help businesses move from linear to circular modes of operation. It will address standardisation in the field of resource management, and support the planning, delivery, assessment and review of circular economy thinking. The intent is that any organisation could use this standard, no matter how advanced their journey to a circular model is.

