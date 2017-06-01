PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Thursday, 01 June 2017

M&S to provide eco-labelling on clothing

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

LONDON – UK-based retailer Marks & Spencer will provide 'on product' sustainability information for all its clothing products by 2025 and also launch a mechanism enabling clothing products that meet "certain sustainability criteria" to be labelled by 2019, "helping customers worldwide identify these products in store or online." These are part of a raft of new goals set out by the iconic brand in its Plan A 2025 sustainability report – a report which would appear to significantly raise the bar for apparel industry sustainability reporting, goal-setting and broad ambitions.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc June 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Bluesign June 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
American Efird June 2017
Oeko-tex 1 June 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet June 2017

Job of the Week

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Texworld USA June 2017

Reference Tools