Trending Right Now

LONDON – UK-based retailer Marks & Spencer will provide 'on product' sustainability information for all its clothing products by 2025 and also launch a mechanism enabling clothing products that meet "certain sustainability criteria" to be labelled by 2019, "helping customers worldwide identify these products in store or online." These are part of a raft of new goals set out by the iconic brand in its Plan A 2025 sustainability report – a report which would appear to significantly raise the bar for apparel industry sustainability reporting, goal-setting and broad ambitions.