Trending Right Now

Published on Friday, 02 June 2017

US fibre producers petition against Asian 'dumping'

Written by Brett Mathews
Details

Image: Wiki

WASHINGTON – Three major US synthetic fibre producers – DAK Americas, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, America and Auriga Polymers – have filed petitions alleging that dumped imports of fine denier polyester staple fibre from China, India, Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, and subsidised imports of fine denier PSF from China and India, are damaging the domestic textile market. The three producers have now asked the US government to investigate the dumping and subsidies and to "impose anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the imports of fine denier PSF from the subject countries."

