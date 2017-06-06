Trending Right Now

WASHINGTON – The value of consumer goods made with organic fibres sold in the USA last year rose by 9.2 per cent with revenues hitting US$1.4 billion in 2016, according to a new survey by the Organic Trade Association (OTA). This growth comes as figures from the OTA also show that the total spend on all organic products in the USA – including food – hit the US$47 billion mark, a rise of 7.8 per cent on the previous year which indicate greater US consumer awareness about organic products – despite fears of a lack of supply for non-food items.