Trending Right Now

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2017

Record sales for organic fibres

Written by Chris Remington
WASHINGTON – The value of consumer goods made with organic fibres sold in the USA last year rose by 9.2 per cent with revenues hitting US$1.4 billion in 2016, according to a new survey by the Organic Trade Association (OTA). This growth comes as figures from the OTA also show that the total spend on all organic products in the USA – including food – hit the US$47 billion mark, a rise of 7.8 per cent on the previous year which indicate greater US consumer awareness about organic products – despite fears of a lack of supply for non-food items.

