Trending Right Now

ITALY – Italian chemical, plastic and synthetic fibre producer RadiciGroup is promoting the use of its lower impact yarn dyeing solutions, in a bid to tackle the level of energy and water wasted through traditional dyeing techniques in the industry. The group released findings from a study it conducted on World Environment Day, which highlights that water consumption could be cut by as much as 90 per cent if more sustainable dyeing technologies are used – although there can be some technical drawbacks related to shades and stock levels.