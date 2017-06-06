PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2017

RadiciGroup calls for more sustainable dyeing

Written by Chris Remington
  • Print
Details

ITALY – Italian chemical, plastic and synthetic fibre producer RadiciGroup is promoting the use of its lower impact yarn dyeing solutions, in a bid to tackle the level of energy and water wasted through traditional dyeing techniques in the industry. The group released findings from a study it conducted on World Environment Day, which highlights that water consumption could be cut by as much as 90 per cent if more sustainable dyeing technologies are used – although there can be some technical drawbacks related to shades and stock levels.

Have you also seen?
Dyes test 1

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc June 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Bluesign June 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
American Efird June 2017
Oeko-tex 1 June 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet June 2017

Job of the Week

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Texworld USA June 2017

Reference Tools