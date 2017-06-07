Trending Right Now

UNITED KINGDOM – Ahead of the UK’s General Election, which takes place tomorrow, an online poll of over 600 sustainability experts concluded that the long-term health of our planet has been ignored by the main political parties in favour of shorter-term political objectives. This comes at a time when Donald Trump has withdrawn the USA from the Paris Accord on Climate Change and where global business leaders involved in the textile and apparel industries, are instead showing greater environmental foresight than the transient politicians of today – many of whom will be gone tomorrow.