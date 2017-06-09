Trending Right Now

Published on Friday, 09 June 2017

Opaque textile supply chains hide child labour

Written by John Mowbray

THE HAGUE – A Dutch multi-stakeholder project to identify the risks of child labour in the textile supply chains of leading brands sourcing garments from Turkey that are sold in the Netherlands, has found the opaque nature of supply chains makes it difficult to pinpoint this potentially growing problem.

Yet the project run by Dutch sector organisations, garment companies, the Stop Child Labour (SCL) coalition, and UNICEF Netherlands, working with NGO’s such as the Fair Labor Association, also claims to have made significant progress to identify these problems to ‘better positioned’ Dutch businesses to tackle child labour in the textile sector as a whole.

Syrian children working in some, non-mechanised, Turkish cotton fields, were identified as a big area of concern.