Trending Right Now

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2017

CCC urges EU to investigate Bangladesh

Written by Chris Remington
Credit: Clean Clothes Campaign

BANGLADESH- The Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) is urging the European Parliament to fully investigate labour rights breaches in Bangladesh’s ready-made-garment sector. The CCC claims that, while labour rights in Bangladesh have historically lagged behind globally recognised standards, the situation has deteriorated markedly in recent months, with trade union activists being targeted with violence and death threats. The CCC now wants action from the EU, which could potentially remove current trading benefits from Bangladesh.

Textile Standards & Legislation

