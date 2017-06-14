Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Titanium dioxide to be classed as a carcinogen

Written by Brett Mathews
Walkerma, Wikipedia

BRUSSELS - Titanium dioxide – known as 'titanium white' when used in its pigment form for textile yarns – has been proposed to be classified as suspected of causing cancer when inhaled by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). The committee assessed the carcinogenic potential of titanium dioxide against criteria in the Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Regulation and, having considered the available scientific data, concluded that it meets the criteria to be classified as suspected of causing cancer.

