Trending Right Now

BEIJING – China is set to introduce mandatory environmental disclosure for listed companies after an extensive survey of stock listed businesses found that many failed a key environmental disclosure test in their annual reports. Fudan University in Shanghai surveyed the reports of 170 companies across 14 sectors – including textiles – listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and found that environmental disclosure in the reports was "inconsistent despite strong public demand for environmental transparency," according to China's Ministry of Environmental Protection. The textiles sector was among the lowest ranked industries in the research.