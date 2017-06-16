Trending Right Now

LONDON - A new, free online course will be launched next week which aims to teach consumers "who makes our clothing" via an introduction to global apparel supply chains. Taught over three weeks, the course will introduce learners to supply chains from which clothing is made, and the people involved in clothing production. Users will also be introduced to forms of online research that can help them to find, tell and publish the human stories hidden in clothing manufacture. The course is an initiative of fashion NGO, Fashion Revolution, which is calling for greater transparency in the global fashion industry.