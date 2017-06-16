Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Friday, 16 June 2017

Online course spotlights fashion transparency

Written by Brett Mathews
LONDON - A new, free online course will be launched next week which aims to teach consumers "who makes our clothing" via an introduction to global apparel supply chains. Taught over three weeks, the course will introduce learners to supply chains from which clothing is made, and the people involved in clothing production. Users will also be introduced to forms of online research that can help them to find, tell and publish the human stories hidden in clothing manufacture. The course is an initiative of fashion NGO, Fashion Revolution, which is calling for greater transparency in the global fashion industry.

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

