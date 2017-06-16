Trending Right Now

BRUSSELS - The chair of the European Union's International Trade Committee (INTA) claims the Bangladesh government is simply "not listening" to international requests for it to improve labour rights issues in its ready-made-garment (RMG) sector. Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have now adopted a resolution saying Bangladesh needs to "step up its efforts" to prevent the exploitation of textile workers. The MEPs claim textile workers in Bangladesh continue to suffer long working hours, low wages, uncertainty and hazardous conditions, while trade union leaders are often persecuted.