PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 16 June 2017

Bangladesh “not listening” to labour rights concerns

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

BRUSSELS - The chair of the European Union's International Trade Committee (INTA) claims the Bangladesh government is simply "not listening" to international requests for it to improve labour rights issues in its ready-made-garment (RMG) sector. Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have now adopted a resolution saying Bangladesh needs to "step up its efforts" to prevent the exploitation of textile workers. The MEPs claim textile workers in Bangladesh continue to suffer long working hours, low wages, uncertainty and hazardous conditions, while trade union leaders are often persecuted.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc June 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Bluesign June 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
American Efird June 2017
Oeko-tex 1 June 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet June 2017

Job of the Week

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Texworld USA June 2017

FTA Conference June 2017

Reference Tools

ITMA 2019 - June 2017