Trending Right Now

Published on Monday, 19 June 2017

EU set to tighten grip on textile regulations

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN – Federation of European Sporting Goods (FESI) has identified textile chemicals that cause skin sensitisation as the next big target for European regulators; noting that ongoing research is progressing that could justify further EU restriction of a range of regulation of commonly used chemicals in the textile supply chain.

He also gave his views on the possible restriction of 50 substances used in textile processing that have been identified as potentially carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic for reproduction (CMR) and the chances of future EU regulation on the circular economy, nanomaterials and waste in relation to the textile sector. John Mowbray reports from Germany.