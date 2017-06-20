PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Circular fashion ‘call to action’ gathers momentum

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

COPENHAGEN - Around 7 per cent of the global fashion industry has now signed up to the Global Fashion Agenda's Call to Action for a Circular Fashion System - a commitment which aims to encourage and support brands and retailers to take action on circularity. The GFA is targeting a sign-up of 10 per cent (based on revenues) of the fashion industry by 30 June. There are 33 signatories so far and among them are Asos, Bestseller, Eileen Fisher, H&M, Kering, Marks & Spencer, Target, Inditex, KappAhl, Lacoste, Lindex, and VF Corporation.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc June 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Bluesign June 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
American Efird June 2017
Oeko-tex 1 June 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet June 2017

Job of the Week

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Texworld USA June 2017

FTA Conference June 2017

Reference Tools

ITMA 2019 - June 2017