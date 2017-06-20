Trending Right Now

COPENHAGEN - Around 7 per cent of the global fashion industry has now signed up to the Global Fashion Agenda's Call to Action for a Circular Fashion System - a commitment which aims to encourage and support brands and retailers to take action on circularity. The GFA is targeting a sign-up of 10 per cent (based on revenues) of the fashion industry by 30 June. There are 33 signatories so far and among them are Asos, Bestseller, Eileen Fisher, H&M, Kering, Marks & Spencer, Target, Inditex, KappAhl, Lacoste, Lindex, and VF Corporation.