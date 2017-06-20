Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2017

EarthColors receives OutDoor Industry Award 2017

Written by Brett Mathews
REINACH – Global speciality chemicals business, Archroma, has announced that its EarthColors dyestuff range has won the Gold Winner award at the the OutDoor Industry Award 2017, Sustainable innovations Category. The award distinguishes further the EarthColors range - out of the 330 entries - as one of the most innovative products to be introduced to the industry in recent years. EarthColors is a line of plant-based dyes, sourced from up to 100 percent renewable resources. The colours change and fade over time, which is part of what makes these dyes unique.

