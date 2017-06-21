Trending Right Now

BRUSSELS - Many of the world's leading garment sourcing hubs are ranked among the worst places in the world to work according to the latest edition of the ITUC Global Rights Index. Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines and Turkey are all ranked as a '5' in the index. "Countries with the rating of 5 are the worst countries in the world to work in," says a note from the index. "While the legislation may spell out certain rights workers have effectively no access to these rights and are therefore exposed to autocratic regimes and unfair labour practices."