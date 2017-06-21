Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Brands shift towards supplier transparency

Written by Brett Mathews
LONDON - More than 100 fashion brands across 42 companies are now publishing lists of their suppliers according to new research, representing a dramatic increase in transparency in the past 18 months. Fashion Revolution assessed 40 leading fashion brands in 2016 and found that only 5 brands published a list of their manufacturers and only 2 published the names and addresses of sub-contractors or fabric/yarn suppliers. Follow up research in June this year found a dramatic push towards transparency, with106 brands across 42 companies/parent groups disclosing at "least some of the facilities making their clothes."

