Trending Right Now

LONDON - More than 100 fashion brands across 42 companies are now publishing lists of their suppliers according to new research, representing a dramatic increase in transparency in the past 18 months. Fashion Revolution assessed 40 leading fashion brands in 2016 and found that only 5 brands published a list of their manufacturers and only 2 published the names and addresses of sub-contractors or fabric/yarn suppliers. Follow up research in June this year found a dramatic push towards transparency, with106 brands across 42 companies/parent groups disclosing at "least some of the facilities making their clothes."